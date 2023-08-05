Securing Confidential Data while Leveraging Generative AI for Productivity Gains

Organizations are seeking to maximize the benefits of generative AI, particularly ChatGPT, despite concerns about the security risks associated with confidential data being exposed to large language models (LLMs). The topic of AI governance has become a key focus in risk management discussions between chief information security officers (CISOs) and boards of directors.

To address these concerns and ensure that boards of directors are informed about the advantages, risks, and current state of generative AI technologies, CIO Alex Philips of National Oilwell Varco (NOV) has taken an educational approach. By continuously educating their board of directors, NOV can manage expectations and implement safeguards to prevent data leaks.

In the healthcare industry, CISOs and CIOs are implementing restrictions on ChatGPT access in research and development, pricing, and licensing units. The division among CISOs lies in how they manage the potential security threat of confidential data finding its way into LLMs. Despite the competitive disadvantage of not utilizing generative AI as a research tool, healthcare providers prioritize the protection of their intellectual property, pricing, and licensing.

One of the challenges faced by organizations is maintaining data security while utilizing generative AI and ChatGPT to enhance employee productivity across browsers, applications, and APIs. Nightfall AI, a cloud data loss prevention (DLP) platform, has introduced the first data security platform for generative AI that covers API, browser, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application protection.

Nightfall AI’s platform aims to address the productivity paradox faced by CISOs and CIOs when adopting generative AI. By providing comprehensive protection across the top three threat vectors, Nightfall AI enables organizations to leverage the benefits of AI while safeguarding sensitive data and mitigating risks.

The platform consists of three products, namely Nightfall for ChatGPT, Nightfall for LLMs, and Nightfall for SaaS. Nightfall for ChatGPT offers real-time scanning and redaction of sensitive data entered into chatbots through the browser. Nightfall for LLMs is an API for developers that detects and redacts sensitive data used to train LLMs. Nightfall for SaaS provides data leak prevention within popular SaaS applications, enabling the detection and redaction of sensitive data during processing.

Nightfall AI’s platform has been implemented by various organizations, including Genesys, to scale generative AI protection and gain insights into the secure use of AI for increased productivity. The products are available for exploration, with Nightfall for ChatGPT offering a free 14-day trial through the Google Chrome store.

In summary, organizations are actively addressing the security concerns associated with generative AI by implementing data security platforms like Nightfall AI. These platforms facilitate the secure use of AI technologies, enabling organizations to leverage the benefits of AI while ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive data.