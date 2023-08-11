Introducing Promptac: A Toolkit for Interactive AI Design

Promptac is an innovative toolkit developed by Zhaodi Feng, a graduate of the Royal College of Art. This interactive tool allows users to input prompts to AI image generators using hand movements instead of text. The aim of Promptac is to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, providing a more intuitive creative process when designing with AI.

The toolkit includes a fingertip controller that recognizes colors and materials from the real world, as well as small tools that users can twist, pinch, press, and bend to shape changes in AI-generated digital designs. Made from foam clay and silicone, these tools act as a “translator” between the user’s actions and the AI.

Typically, generative AI models only accept prompts in the form of digital text or images. Promptac, however, allows users to interact with the AI through physical gestures. The fingertip controller is used to single out colors and materials from the real world and apply them to the AI-generated object. The other tools, called soft sensors, allow users to modify the shape of a 3D model representing the AI-generated image using physical gestures.

Feng designed Promptac with non-designers in mind, hoping to make it easier to communicate design changes without the need for precise language. The toolkit aims to reduce reliance on explicit texts in modifying prompts, enabling non-designers and clients to naturally communicate desired materials, colors, and shapes to designers.

Feng believes that Promptac has the potential to benefit people with difficulties or disabilities in text communication, promoting inclusiveness of technology in the future. It is currently a prototype, but Feng hopes to develop the product further for different types of designs and at larger scales with the help of AI researchers. She also envisions the possibility of training a new AI model that directly translates hand manipulations or other tangible interactions to images.

Promptac is an exciting step in integrating physical interaction with digital design and utilizing AI to enhance creativity. By providing a better touchpoint to interact with AI, Feng hopes to enable technology to facilitate the flow of creativity.