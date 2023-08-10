Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation Sees Opportunities Amidst Declining Profits

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation has reported a significant decline in full-year profit, with a drop of 75%. However, the media group remains optimistic about the future as it plans to leverage advancements in generative AI.

News Corporation, which owns various media outlets and publishing assets, recorded a profit of $187 million for the financial year, compared to the previous year’s record of $760 million. Additionally, the company’s revenue for the year ended 30 June decreased by 5% to $9.9 billion.

The decline in profitability was attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions, supply chain pressures, and currency headwinds according to News Corp’s CEO, Robert Thomson. However, Thomson expressed optimism about the future due to improvements seen in the second half of the year. With inflation abating, interest rates stabilizing, and signs of stability in the housing market, the company sees reasons for optimism in the coming quarters.

News Corp has been focusing on digital transformation, with digital revenues accounting for over half of their total revenues for the full year. The company aims to maximize the use of generative AI to create new revenue streams and reduce costs.

While the group’s book publishing arm experienced lower revenues due to a decline in book sales, their digital real estate segment faced challenges in both Australia and the US housing markets. However, there was growth in other areas such as Dow Jones (Wall Street Journal publisher), subscription video services, and news media segments.

During the fourth quarter, News Corp reported an 8% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. This was primarily attributed to cost savings from staff layoffs.

Despite the decline in profits, News Corporation remains optimistic about the future and believes that advances in generative AI will present new opportunities to drive revenue and overcome challenges in the media industry.