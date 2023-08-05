Can Artificial Intelligence Enhance Education in Prince George’s County?

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland is set to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as the next emerging technology in education. The school district has recently announced a three-year partnership with aiEDU, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating equitable experiences with AI. The program is fully funded by a $1 million grant from the Pull Up Fund.

The superintendent of the school district, Millard House II, believes that AI has the potential to be a game changer for marginalized students. The partnership with aiEDU aims to ensure that all students, teachers, staff, and school leaders are equipped to thrive in the age of AI.

To prepare for the implementation of AI in classrooms, the county has been conducting training events for teachers. More than 150 teachers attended an extensive training event to learn how to incorporate AI into their teaching practices. This initiative allows teachers to create a community of practice and develop long-term capacity in the district.

House, who took on the role of superintendent on July 1, has also prioritized addressing truancy and providing social and emotional support for students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he is implementing improved technology, such as metal detectors at high schools and mandatory clear backpacks for middle and high school students, to enhance safety measures.

The introduction of AI in Prince George’s County schools aligns with Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s administration. In June, the governor established an economic council focused on driving new investments in AI technology, creating clean energy jobs, and enhancing the cybersecurity workforce.

Prince George’s County schools will officially begin their foray into the AI frontier when they reopen on August 28.