ORICL Offers Diverse Range of Courses for Lifelong Learners

The Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL) will be offering a variety of courses during the fall term from September 11 to December 1. There will be classes on topics such as U.S. presidents, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, groundwater management during the climate crisis, debt, Social Security, Medicare, and inequality.

For those interested in history, ORICL will offer classes on ancient North American civilizations, Native American roadways, gold mining in East Tennessee, Victorians, and college students opposing Hitler’s regime. There will also be classes on the history of Oak Ridge’s Manhattan Project days.

Prominent speakers will be teaching some of the courses. Daniel Feller, editor-director emeritus of “The Papers of Andrew Jackson” at the University of Tennessee, will present a class on a significant crisis during Andrew Jackson’s administration. Alan Lowe, director of the American Museum of Science and Energy, will teach a class on “Presidents I Have Known” from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama. Additionally, David Holman, a popular ORICL instructor, will begin a series of classes on the presidents of the United States.

Most of the courses will be taught at RSCC in Oak Ridge, with some art classes being held at the Oak Ridge Art Center. The courses consist of one class or a series of weekly classes, each lasting 70 minutes. Some classes will be online only, while others will be hybrid (online and in-person).

ORICL also offers book groups, literature classes, language courses, CPR training, cryptic crossword puzzles, and classes on various topics like Oak Ridge city government, economics, and community college updates.

Art classes will be available at the Oak Ridge Art Center and RSCC, covering topics such as loom weaving, bowl making, jewelry making, colored pencil drawing, and watercolors. The Friday Lecture Series will feature interesting speakers on science and related topics.

ORICL members and non-members can join four trips to places like the National Museum of African American Music, a Shaker community, the David Hall cabin, and Oak Ridge museums.

Registration for the courses opens on August 8, and the membership fee is $150 for three terms. To register and see the course offerings, visit the ORICL website or contact the ORICL office at [email protected].