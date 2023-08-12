Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on the Future of Technology and Work

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has been at the helm of the company for nearly 24 years, leading the revolution of software sold as an online subscription. While other billionaire founder/CEOs like Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, and Reed Hastings have stepped away from their groundbreaking companies, Benioff remains committed to Salesforce.

Despite facing challenges including layoffs and a drop in stock price, Benioff has no plans to leave. In fact, he believes that the future holds immense opportunities for technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Benioff sees AI as the fourth wave of technological advancements, following cloud computing, mobile, and social. He considers AI to be the most important technology not just in our lifetime but in any lifetime.

Regarding the rapid advancement of AI, Benioff emphasizes the need for a cautious and ethical approach. He believes that the guidelines for AI development should be established through a collaboration between companies, governments, NGOs, and other stakeholders.

Benioff acknowledges that the development of AI will bring about significant changes in the way we interact with computers. He envisions a future where humans work side by side with AI agents, with these agents not only augmenting our capabilities but also taking actions independently.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also reshaped the nature of work. While companies like Salesforce now offer remote work options, Benioff believes that the shift to remote work is here to stay, even as things return to normal.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by tech companies during the pandemic, including layoffs, Benioff explains that many companies, including Salesforce, became overly optimistic about the future. When the pandemic ended, there was a sudden snapback, forcing adjustments.

Although Benioff thinks about his career daily, he remains excited about the future of the industry and the potential to help customers. He sees the technological revolution in AI as a call to arms, emphasizing the importance of bringing trust to AI.

In summary, Benioff believes that AI will revolutionize technology and work, and he sees his role at Salesforce as an opportunity to drive positive change in the industry.