Poway Unified School District Embraces Artificial Intelligence in Education

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
As schools across the country begin the new academic year, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in classrooms is becoming a topic of discussion. Poway Unified School District in San Diego County, California, has already made the decision to fully embrace AI in their educational practices.

Dr. Jennifer Burks, the Associate Superintendent of Technology and Innovation at Poway Unified, sees AI as the next evolution in technology. She believes that teaching students about AI is essential in fostering digital citizenship skills, which include being smart and safe online.

Dr. Burks acknowledges that incorporating new technology into education is not a new concept. In the past, calculators, computers, the internet, and cellphones were once considered controversial in classrooms but are now commonly used tools. According to Dr. Burks, introducing AI into education is simply the next step in the evolution of teaching and learning.

In the classroom, Dr. Burks suggests that AI should be utilized as a tool to help students find answers, rather than serving as a shortcut to provide them with the answers directly. For teachers, AI can make lesson planning and preparation more efficient, creating more time for personalized instruction and student engagement.

To ensure teachers understand how to effectively incorporate AI into their teaching practices, Dr. Burks and her team have been conducting presentations, coaching sessions, and open office hours throughout the summer and will continue to do so throughout the year.

While concerns about cheating and plagiarism with AI exist, Dr. Burks believes that many teachers already have safeguards in place to address these issues. By being familiar with their students’ abilities, teachers can identify assignments that seem inconsistent with their previous work. Additionally, structuring assignments to focus on the process rather than the finished product can help teachers track students’ progress and prevent last-minute AI dependency.

In instances of inappropriate AI usage, Dr. Burks sees it as an opportunity for a teachable moment to discuss the ethical implications of AI.

Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that students understand how to use AI safely, ethically, and in a balanced way. By embracing AI, Poway Unified School District aims to enhance education and prepare students for the technological advancements of the future.

