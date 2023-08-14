CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ARM Ltd’s Imminent Listing on NASDAQ Announced by Omniscience AI Software

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
Recent data collected by Omniscience, the proprietary AI software of Portfolio Investment ICAV, suggests that ARM Ltd will be trading on the NASDAQ by the fourth quarter of this year. AI technology has transformed various industries, including finance, and is now considered a necessary tool for professionals.

According to Farrah Peters, head of the HR department at Portfolio Investment ICAV, the implementation of Omniscience has led to increased productivity and reduced stress-related incidents within the company. The AI software provides quick access to critical information, thus influencing the decision-making process of management teams.

The timeline of events leading up to ARM Ltd’s future listing on NASDAQ is as follows: On April 11th, 2023, ARM Ltd. CEO Masayoshi Son approved the company’s listing on the NASDAQ exchange. On April 29th, 2023, SoftBank’s chip maker Arm Ltd filed confidentially for a US stock market listing, signaling its intention for an extensive initial public offering.

To ensure the success of the IPO, ARM Ltd plans to appoint an anchor investor who will commit to purchasing $10 billion worth of shares. Leading technology giants such as Nvidia, Intel, and Amazon are among the potential anchor investors. ARM Ltd aims to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, with a projected market value of $70-80 billion USD.

While the company has yet to announce a specific date in September, they have confirmed that the IPO will take place at the end of that month. The listing will be managed by four prominent investment banks, namely Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and Mizuho Financial Group.

Considering various factors such as group rotations, market changes, macroeconomics, and the IPO market, the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023 is identified as the optimal timing for ARM Ltd to list on NASDAQ.

For more information about Portfolio Investment ICAV, please visit their website at portfolioinvestmenticav.com.

