Artificial Intelligence: A Growing Urgency for Regulation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of human life, from personal to professional to social. Its influence even extends to organizations such as the Pentagon and the Catholic Church. As the capabilities of AI continue to evolve at a rapid pace, there is a growing urgency for businesses, governments, and institutions to understand and support its benefits while mitigating its risks.

Recently, both the Vatican and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) have publicly addressed the need for AI regulation. The Vatican announced that Pope Francis’ annual peace message in 2024 will focus on AI, emphasizing the responsible and ethical advancement of the technology. The Pentagon has established Task Force Lima, which aims to assess, synchronize, and employ generative AI, while also examining how foreign countries like China could potentially use AI to harm the United States.

Observers across various sectors, including the private sector, media, academia, religion, and government, unanimously agree that AI remains largely unregulated. The proliferation of data and advancements in computing power and cloud storage have accelerated the commercialization and capabilities of AI, making comprehensive regulation necessary.

The Vatican has been actively involved in developing an ethics framework for AI, releasing a 140-page ethics handbook in collaboration with the Institute for Technology, Ethics, and Culture. The Holy See has also convened high-level discussions on AI ethics. However, regulating AI is a complex task. University of Pennsylvania Law Professor Cary Coglianese compares it to regulating air or water, emphasizing the need for multiple agile and vigilant regulators.

To ensure that the public benefits from AI while being protected from harm, ongoing interaction between governments, the private sector, and relevant organizations is crucial. The Pentagon recognizes the need to balance positive impact with controlling unknown risks. Task Force Lima, led by Dr. Craig Martell, will determine the appropriate applications of generative AI and assess potential risks.

Regulating AI is not only a legal and political issue but also a matter of national security. Many believe that a globally coordinated approach is necessary to address the perils and potential of AI. The establishment of Task Force Lima reflects the Pentagon’s commitment to understanding the safe use of AI and anticipating adversaries’ strategies.

In conclusion, AI regulation is an urgent global concern. To harness its benefits and protect against potential risks, ongoing dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders are essential. The Vatican and the Pentagon recognize the need for ethical advancement and responsible deployment of AI, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive regulation to ensure a safe and prosperous future.