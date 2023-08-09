Pope Francis Warns of Risks Posed by Artificial Intelligence

Pope Francis has expressed concern over the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasized the disruptive possibilities and ambiguous effects that AI brings to society. The Pope urged individuals involved in the development and use of AI to do so responsibly.

In his statement, Pope Francis addressed the threat of algorithmic bias in technology and called for vigilance from the public to prevent violence and discrimination from taking root in the production and use of AI devices. He emphasized the importance of ethical reflection in extending the responsible use of AI to the fields of education and law, in order to serve humanity and protect our common home.

The Pope’s remarks align with the calls of AI experts who urge for the proper alignment of algorithms with human rights and shared values. Concerns have been raised by industry experts and policymakers that AI has the potential to enable fraud, misinformation, cyberattacks, and even the creation of biological weapons.

Interestingly, Pope Francis himself has fallen victim to AI-generated deepfakes. Earlier this year, an AI-generated image of the Pope wearing a white, puffy Balenciaga-inspired coat went viral, highlighting the growing capabilities of AI technology.

The Pope’s message also revealed that the theme for the 2024 World Day of Peace will focus on AI and peace. Highlighting the importance of protecting human dignity and fostering fraternity within the global community, Pope Francis stated that these are necessary conditions for technological development to contribute to the promotion of justice and peace worldwide.