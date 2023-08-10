Pope Francis Expresses Concerns about Artificial Intelligence

Pope Francis has raised concerns about the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and questioned whether it will be used for the benefit of society or for injustices. The pope’s comments were made in a statement released by the Vatican for its World Day of Peace in 2024. He stated that AI technologies possess both disruptive potential and ambivalent effects.

The pope emphasized the need for ethical reflection when discussing AI, extending beyond its impact on jobs to encompass education and law. He called for vigilance to prevent the production and use of AI devices from perpetuating violence and discrimination, particularly against vulnerable and marginalized individuals.

While acknowledging the problem-solving capabilities and creative potential of AI, the pope highlighted the risk of inaccurate answers reflecting societal biases and prejudices. Critics have also expressed concerns about AI in hiring processes potentially leading to discrimination and the replacement of jobs requiring human creativity and oversight.

Pope Francis stressed the connection between injustice, inequality, and conflicts, urging the responsible and socially conscious application of AI to serve humanity and protect the common good. His statements echo ongoing debates in various industries, including the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, which are currently on strike, advocating for better pay, working conditions, and regulations related to AI usage, such as the use of actors’ images.

The use of AI has proliferated since the launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI, a chatbot powered by Microsoft Corp. Despite its popularity, the chatbot has faced copyright infringement lawsuits due to OpenAI’s algorithm sourcing information from millions of web sources.

In conclusion, Pope Francis’s concerns about AI reflect the need for careful consideration of its implications and the adoption of responsible practices that prioritize human welfare and the prevention of discrimination.

