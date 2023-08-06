Finland Divided on Perceived Benefits and Dangers of Artificial Intelligence

A recent survey conducted by the Foundation for Municipal Development (Kaks) in Finland revealed that people in the country have mixed opinions about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). Out of the respondents, 62% believed that AI would enhance industrial production efficiency, while half of them thought that it would also improve work productivity.

However, there were concerns as well. Nearly half of the participants expected AI to weaken privacy protection, and more than a third believed that it would have a negative effect on job opportunities and customer service. Additionally, around 30% of respondents felt that AI would make it harder to access accurate information.

On the positive side, almost 40% of those surveyed believed that AI would enhance transport safety. However, opinions were split on whether AI would have a positive or negative impact on climate change, democracy, and social equality, with slightly more respondents either being unsure or thinking it would have a neutral effect.

The survey also found that political affiliations played a role in people’s views on AI. Supporters of the National Coalition Party and the Greens were more likely to adopt a positive stance on AI, while backers of the Finns Party and the Centre Party were more skeptical.

Notably, younger respondents were more optimistic about the effects of AI on their lives. Conversely, older individuals, rural residents, and those with lower levels of education tended to have a more pessimistic outlook. Interestingly, young people were more inclined to believe that AI would result in a reduction of jobs in the future.

The survey, conducted by Kantar Public, gathered responses from over 1,000 individuals in June.