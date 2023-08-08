AI-powered Investment Platform Offers Real Estate Analytics in Real Time

Plunk, an AI-powered home analytics platform, has recently launched Plunk Pro, catering to the needs of real estate investors, advisors, and analysts. This platform tracks over 104 million homes across the US, providing users with comprehensive real-time home valuation data, predictive investment analysis, and risk assessment.

Previously, stockbrokers and investors had access to real-time data for decades while dealing with an average trade size of $10,000. However, the real estate industry lacked access to real-time property valuation data and analysis. The average sales price of a home in the US was $495,100 as of Q2 2023.

Plunk aims to address this gap and enable confident investing in the largest asset class in the world. By leveraging AI and deep learning, the company seeks to unlock potential in the real estate market.

Plunk Pro, available as a web- and mobile-based application, offers real-time access to various features. Plunk Home Value provides up-to-date information on a home’s worth, thanks to their proprietary Dynamic Valuation Model. Plunk Refined Value allows users to improve accuracy by updating up to 31 attributes of a home. Home Compare showcases how a home compares to others in the neighborhood. Real-time Market Insights provide information on local housing market performance, while Plunk Remodel Value estimates a home’s maximum potential renovated value. Additionally, Project Recommendations suggest improvement ideas to increase a home’s value.

Plunk Pro is designed for individual users and small teams. To access Plunk Pro, please visit their official website. Plunk’s AI-powered home analytics are also available for enterprise customers through an API. For more information, visit the developer section of the Plunk website.

Plunk is known as the largest and most comprehensive home analytics platform in the US. Their technology incorporates Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and image analysis to revolutionize the way investors, advisors, and homeowners value and invest in residential real estate. To learn more about Plunk, please visit their website.