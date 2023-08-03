Pinterest Updates on Amazon Partnership and AI Efforts

Popular image pinboarding and shopping inspiration site Pinterest provided an update on its recent Amazon partnership and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) during its Q2 2023 earnings call. In April, Pinterest announced a multi-year deal with Amazon, making it the platform’s first partner for third-party ads.

According to Pinterest, the Amazon partnership is progressing faster than expected. When users click on an Amazon ad on Pinterest, they are directed straight to the Amazon website to make a purchase. While the company emphasized that meaningful revenue impacts may not be seen until early 2024 due to the multi-quarter implementation process, CEO Bill Ready expressed satisfaction with the pace and early results of live traffic testing with Amazon ads. Ready believes that the partnership with Amazon will bring more shoppable content to the platform.

Pinterest’s AI investments have also contributed to improvements in engagement, relevance, and ads on the site. The company is now utilizing “next-generation AI technologies” in combination with first-party signals to surface personalized content, improve ad relevance, and drive more intent to action. AI is also helping Pinterest recommend brands and products aligned with users’ preferences. For example, a new “shop-to-look” module powered by AI recommends shoppable products from merchants in the home decor and fashion categories.

The implementation of next-gen AI has proven beneficial for Pinterest. The platform’s perceived relevance has increased by 10 points year-over-year to 94%. AI has also played a role in the company’s 8% global monthly active user growth to 465 million and increased user engagement. Additionally, next-gen AI has contributed to a 5% reduction in cost per action and a 10% lift in click-through rates for Pinterest’s advertising efforts.

Though bigger companies like Google, Meta, and Apple are often seen as dominant players in AI, Pinterest highlighted that externalizing capabilities through cloud computing and the rapid progress within the open source community contribute to the accessibility and advancement of AI technologies.

Pinterest beat analyst expectations with revenue of $708 million in the quarter and adjusted earnings per share of $0.21. However, its stock experienced a decline following the earnings announcement due to Q3 guidance falling short of expectations.