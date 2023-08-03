Pharmatech and the Role of AI in Drug Discovery

Exscientia is a leading pharmatech company that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to engineer new drugs. The company’s mission is to change how medicines are invented by encoding and automating drug discovery.

The core value of Exscientia is putting people first, focusing on collaborative work to build, invent, and create new processes. Pharmatech, as a scientific discipline, combines pharmaceutical research and drug discovery with advanced technology.

AI plays a vital role in pharmatech as it accelerates the discovery and development of medicines. Exscientia utilizes AI not only in small molecule drug discovery but also in biomarker identification. The company is developing a fully digitized, AI-enabled drug design platform and plans to design adaptive clinical trials using Bayesian methods.

Over the next decade, AI will continue to be applied throughout the drug discovery value chain. Exscientia has already designed six molecules using AI that are now in clinical trials. The goal is to use AI in the discovery of all molecules within the next ten years.

Technology and automation are crucial in accelerating drug discovery. The pharmaceutical industry needs to embrace technological advancements and digitize processes. Automation has revolutionized drug discovery by incorporating robots and new technologies into traditional processes.

Exscientia combines AI and technological advancements to improve drug discovery processes and deliver new treatments. The company has developed a patient tissue platform that allows the imaging of tumor cells without altering them. This platform enables the understanding of the effects of drug molecules on individual patients’ cells, leading to tailored treatments and the development of biomarkers to ensure treatment effectiveness.

The transformative power of AI and technology in drug discovery is significant. By utilizing these tools, Exscientia aims to revolutionize the field and improve patient outcomes.