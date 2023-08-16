The Rise of AI Narrators in Audiobooks: An Uncanny Trend

Something creepy this way comes — and its name is digital narration. Artificial intelligence (AI) has infiltrated almost every aspect of our lives, and now it’s making its way into the realm of literary listening. Audiobooks voiced by computer-generated versions of professional narrators’ voices are now available. However, this development has sparked mixed reactions.

One prevalent concern is the loss of the unique skills and soul that human narrators bring to their performances. AI voices like “Archie,” “Mary,” and “Santiago” lack the depth and understanding needed to capture the essence of a book’s characters and meaning. This raises the question of whether listeners will have to choose between an AI narrator and a celebrity narrator, like Meryl Streep.

The main reason behind the rise of AI narrators is money. Using disembodied voices saves time and eliminates the complications of working with human narrators, such as negotiating payment. Self-published books often opt for AI narrators, while major publishing houses and audiobook platforms like Audible insist on human narrators. However, it remains to be seen how long they will resist the economic benefits of AI narration.

AI narrators used by Apple Books are digitally cloned from the voices of professional narrators who have licensed their voices. Selling the rights to one’s voice is a dilemma for many professional narrators, as it can be seen as a betrayal of their craft and may alienate fellow narrators. Organizations like SAG-AFTRA, the narrators’ union, are closely monitoring companies that may be using questionable methods to acquire narrators’ voices.

The impact of AI narration on the audiobook industry is a topic of concern for narrators. Narrators are worried that the rise of AI may result in less work for human narrators in the future. There is a collective effort within the community to discourage narrators from participating in AI projects. Narrators’ unions are also vigilant about companies that may exploit narrators’ voices without proper consent.

While AI narrators may seem impressive on the surface, they fall short in comparison to human narrators when it comes to conveying emotions and providing diverse character voices. Digital narrators like “Madison” lack the nuanced and idiosyncratic range of human narrators, which results in an emotionally detached and robotic performance.

Despite the advancements in AI technology, experts believe that AI can never fully replace the artistry of living narrators. Human narrators bring their unique talents, such as their prose handling, voice variation for different characters, and mastery of accents and dialects.

Award-winning narrators like Jason Culp and Erin Bennett doubt that the public will fully accept AI-narrated literature. While AI-generated speech has become commonplace in GPS systems and other devices, the same acceptance cannot be assumed for literature. The human touch and emotional connection provided by human narrators remain irreplaceable in the eyes of many audiobook enthusiasts.