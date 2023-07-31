Three New Solutions to Accelerate Deployment of Generative AI Use Cases

Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering leader, has partnered with Google Cloud to launch a suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions. These solutions aim to accelerate the deployment of Generative AI use cases for database and application modernization, as well as advanced analytics.

The collaboration between Persistent and Google Cloud has resulted in the development of a six-week Generative AI deployment acceleration engagement program. This program utilizes Persistent’s differentiated IP, accelerators, and frameworks, along with Google Cloud’s advanced Vertex AI platform. It helps clients strategize desired outcomes, discover relevant use cases, build a customized Generative AI roadmap, and implement Generative AI technologies.

Data preparation is crucial for successful AI solution implementations. Persistent has built an IP-driven application and database modernization accelerator that leverages Google Cloud’s Generative AI capabilities. This solution significantly reduces the time and resources required for data modernization. It achieves this by accelerating code migration, improving overall developer productivity by streamlining coding workflows.

Additionally, Persistent has developed an enterprise search and insights discovery tool with an AI-powered conversational interface. This tool allows users to generate real-time insights from database analytics using Google Cloud’s expertise in natural language understanding.

Persistent combines its Digital Engineering expertise with over a decade of hands-on experience as a Google Cloud partner to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Persistent has already helped Artnet, a resource for buying, selling, and researching art online, reimagine the search for art through Generative AI. Artnet participated in Persistent’s acceleration engagement program and successfully implemented a conversational AI-powered interface that connects art buyers with available art based on their specific criteria.

Through these newly launched Generative AI solutions, Persistent aims to help enterprises understand the tangible value that Generative AI can bring. The solutions enable faster time to market and improved business outcomes. With their extensive experience in Google Cloud and Vertex AI, Persistent stays at the forefront of AI innovations.

Google Cloud also expressed its enthusiasm for the partnership, recognizing the impact it will have on clients looking to build and deploy time-saving, innovative programs across their businesses.

Persistent’s Generative AI solutions have already made a positive impact on Artnet, which is excited to embrace the power of Generative AI on Google Cloud and transform the art buying industry.

About Persistent Systems:

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. With over 23,000 employees in 21 countries, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on various societal goals.

