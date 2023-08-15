Leading revenue intelligence platform named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second time

People.ai, the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to People.ai’s commitment to innovation and growth in the industry.

Over the past year, People.ai has introduced several new product innovations for its customers. This includes AI-powered account plans with Account GPT, more robust Engagement Dashboards providing complete visibility into account health and methodology adherence, and new visualizations and board design features to help sales leaders easily adhere to sales rituals and workflows. Microsoft has also selected People.ai as an integration partner, allowing users to access generative AI-driven insights within Microsoft Sales Copilot.

Since its founding nearly eight years ago, People.ai has been focused on creating a data foundation collected from sales teams’ emails, calendars, and calls. This data is used to improve sales productivity and drive revenue for large enterprises. The recent advancements in AI innovation have further validated People.ai’s approach, positioning them as a frontrunner in the GenAI revolution.

To make the Inc. 5000 list, companies must demonstrate fast revenue growth. This recognition highlights the hard work and dedication of the People.ai team in building a successful company. The full list of Inc. 5000 results can be found on their website.

People.ai is an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform that provides valuable insights to sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Their unique dataset, consisting of trillions of sales activities, millions of deals, business contacts, and approved patents, sets them apart in the industry. People.ai has also received validation from Gartner and Forbes, further solidifying their position as a leader in revenue intelligence.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by top investors and has a strong reputation in the industry. For more information about People.ai and their services, visit their website.