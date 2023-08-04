Silicon Valley Tech Companies Secure Military Contracts for AI Development

Silicon Valley has entered into military contracts to support the development and utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged the challenges of this transition during a speech to start-up tech companies in December. However, the engagement between tech start-ups and the Department of Defense (DOD) began before the public’s awareness of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. For example, Saildrone, a start-up established in 2013, had already started developing AI systems for surveillance purposes on international waters in 2021.

The CEO of Palantir Technologies, Alexander Karp, urged European leaders to modernize their armies with Silicon Valley’s assistance shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The US government began actively collaborating with tech CEOs and start-ups, exemplified by the Pentagon awarding a contract to DeepMedia, a Silicon Valley-based start-up, for the development of technology capable of detecting deepfake manipulation of media.

The DOD had previously engaged DeepMedia to create a universal translator platform to enhance language translation among allies. Ensuring that AI development enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities was emphasized by a House bill passed recently. As reported by The New York Times, numerous companies secured military contracts for the development of military technology. Capella Space, for instance, developed a fleet of small satellites capable of tracking enemy troops at night and under cloud cover.

The invasion of Ukraine created an opportunity to test and accelerate the demand for such technology in response to the increasingly volatile international security situation. Many of these companies have emphasized the importance of AI to strengthen their relationship with the DOD. Palantir generated almost $1 billion in revenue from government contracts, primarily in the area of AI software for surveillance technology and data analytics.

Investment in defense and weapons tech start-ups experienced significant growth, increasing from $16 billion in 2019 to $33 billion in 2022. NATO allies have also contributed $1 billion to support start-ups addressing defense and security challenges. Additionally, PrimerAI, a tech developer, provided intelligence to the US prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has continued to analyze the intentions of Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout the campaign.

Companies like BlackSky, Capella Space, and Planet Labs have contributed to the development of satellite technology that utilizes AI to provide real-time detailed overhead images. This technology has been instrumental in Ukraine’s ability to track Russia’s advance and assess the situation on the ground.

Source: Adapted from Fox News Digital.