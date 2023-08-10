Task Force Established by US Defense Department to Explore the Potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence

The US Defense Department has announced the creation of Task Force Lima, a new initiative aimed at understanding the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as large language models, and how they can be leveraged for innovation while being used responsibly. Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks emphasized the department’s commitment to leading AI innovation while ensuring national security and minimizing risks.

Task Force Lima, led by the Pentagon’s Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO), will assess, synchronize, and employ generative AI capabilities across the Defense Department. Generative AI technology can generate audio, text, images, and other types of content, and its popularity has increased rapidly in recent months due to its accessibility. The Department of Defense is specifically exploring the potential applications of generative AI in intelligence gathering and future warfighting.

While generative AI offers new opportunities, the department recognizes the need to address the risks associated with the technology. The task force, guided by a memorandum from Deputy Secretary Hicks, will make policy recommendations on the responsible use of generative AI. The CDAO will collaborate with various offices within the Defense Department to ensure the adoption of generative AI models aligns with national security interests and considers potential disruptions by adversaries.

The lessons learned from Task Force Lima will inform the DoD’s Responsible AI Working Council. The task force will provide an assessment and recommendation of large language models and generative AI use cases by the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Additionally, a plan for governance and oversight will be developed in the subsequent quarter.

Although concerns about the downsides of generative AI have been expressed, the Pentagon remains committed to exploring its potential. The Defense Department plans to host a conference on “trusted AI and autonomy” to further investigate the perils and possibilities of generative AI. The military services have already begun exploring the use of generative AI, with the Air Force requesting its scientific advisory board to study the technology’s potential impact.

By establishing Task Force Lima and emphasizing responsible use, the US Defense Department aims to maintain its position at the forefront of AI innovation while safeguarding national security and addressing any potential challenges posed by generative AI technology.