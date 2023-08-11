The Pentagon Establishes Task Force to Explore Use of Generative AI in Defense Applications

The Pentagon has announced the formation of a new task force called “Task Force Lima” to examine the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in defense applications. With recent advances in AI technology, the Pentagon aims to take advantage of its capabilities responsibly. The task force will focus on understanding the specific use cases and implications of integrating generative AI in defense, while also monitoring its implementation across military services and defense agencies.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks emphasized the Department of Defense’s commitment to leading AI innovation with the establishment of Task Force Lima. She highlighted the importance of ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating these technologies. The task force will operate under the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and will be led by Capt. Xavier Lugo.

Task Force Lima will comprise senior officials from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, representatives from the Joint Staff, Defense agencies, and military services. Additionally, subject matter experts from industry and academia will be consulted to provide their insights. The task force aims to shape the effective and responsible implementation of generative AI capabilities and large language models (LLMs) throughout the Department of Defense.

While the DoD has previously explored generative AI in various capacities such as Global Information Dominance Exercises, Task Force Lima represents a more integrated approach to its adoption within the department. Capt. Lugo highlighted the need to prioritize efforts, reduce duplication, and provide AI scaffolding to leverage the benefits and manage the risks associated with generative AI.

To gather information on existing and potential use cases of generative AI, the task force has initiated a web portal to solicit input from DoD components. This will aid in shaping the understanding and application of generative AI technology within the Department of Defense.

(Source: Federal News Network)