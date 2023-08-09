DARPA Launches Two-Year Competition to Enhance Cybersecurity with Artificial Intelligence

DARPA, the Pentagon agency focused on groundbreaking technology advancements, has initiated a two-year competition for experts in artificial intelligence (AI) to develop innovative methods to fortify global cybersecurity. The competition was launched at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas and aims to encourage the creation of tools that can be utilized by individuals to identify and fix vulnerabilities in software, thereby preventing exploitation by hackers. DARPA will award a total of $18.5 million to winners in various categories, and the competition will officially conclude at the Def Con hacker conference in Las Vegas in August 2025.

The objective of the competition, as highlighted by Arati Prabhakar, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, is to strengthen the security of critical software relied upon by American families, businesses, and society as a whole. Recent years have witnessed a surge in cyberattacks on US organizations, with federal agencies frequently targeted by hackers allegedly associated with Chinese and Russian intelligence services. These hackers employ innovative techniques to infiltrate common software programs, facilitating espionage on global government activities. Additionally, criminal ransomware hackers frequently target hospitals and schools, causing operational disruptions by encrypting victims’ computer systems.

Winning tools from the competition will be made publicly available in order to enhance cybersecurity on a global scale. Perri Adams, the DARPA program manager overseeing the competition, explained that the aim of the initiative is to support cybersecurity experts in defending against an evolving landscape of sophisticated hackers. Traditional cybersecurity tools often struggle to provide effective security measures in the face of rapidly advancing technologies, leaving vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, DARPA hopes to address these challenges and foster greater cybersecurity for critical software systems worldwide.