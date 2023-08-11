Task Force Lima to Explore the Use of Artificial Intelligence in U.S. Defense

The United States Department of Defense has established Task Force Lima to examine the potential use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the country’s defense sector. The task force aims to integrate AI technologies into various aspects of defense, including business affairs, health, readiness, policy, and warfighting capabilities.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks emphasized that part of Task Force Lima’s mission is to study how to defend against and respond to malicious or adversarial uses of AI. This reflects growing concerns about the potential risks and challenges associated with AI technology.

The newly launched Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, which was established in June 2022, will lead Task Force Lima. U.S. Navy Captain Manuel Xavier Lugo has been appointed as the mission commander.

The establishment of Task Force Lima coincides with increasing tensions between the United States and China regarding AI technology. In an executive order signed on August 9, President Joe Biden identified China, Hong Kong, and Macau as countries of concern, and announced regulations and restrictions on tech investments in these regions. These investments, particularly in semiconductors, are crucial for China’s military, intelligence, and cyber capabilities, including the development of AI models. The executive order builds on previous restrictions imposed by Biden in October 2022, and U.S. officials are considering further controls on AI chip sales to China.

Task Force Lima’s efforts are expected to provide valuable insights into the responsible and effective use of generative AI technologies across the U.S. defense apparatus. By leveraging AI capabilities, the Department of Defense hopes to enhance its operational efficiency and effectiveness in various areas, ultimately contributing to national security.