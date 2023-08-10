US Defense Department Creates Task Force for Generative Artificial Intelligence

The US Defense Department has established Task Force Lima to assess and guide the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) for national security purposes. Task Force Lima operates under the Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO), which is just over a year old. Various defense and intelligence community organizations will be involved in this initiative, according to an August 10 memo by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

The creation of Task Force Lima demonstrates the Defense Department’s commitment to spearheading AI innovation. The department is focused on ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating generative AI technologies. Generative AI, which can engage in realistic conversations and create content such as computer code with minimal input, has gained significant attention in recent months. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for example, garnered over 1 million users in a week after its launch in November.

The use of generative AI in the military is a subject of debate. Although smart assistants and AI-powered chatbots can efficiently perform tasks like file retrieval, answering FAQs, and finding contact information, they can also contribute to disinformation campaigns, spoofing attempts, and cyberattacks. The Defense Information Systems Agency has included generative AI on its “Tech Watchlist” for this fiscal year, along with other items such as 5G wireless communications, quantum-resistant cryptography, and zero-trust cybersecurity.

The Defense Department recognizes that generative AI presents both opportunities and risks. They view the exploration of this technology as essential to enhance mission effectiveness while identifying protection measures and mitigating related risks. As of early 2021, the Defense Department had over 685 AI projects underway, including some related to major weapons systems. In their fiscal 2024 budget request, they requested $1.8 billion for artificial intelligence.

Overall, Task Force Lima’s establishment reinforces the Defense Department’s dedication to advancing AI capabilities while prioritizing national security and responsible implementation.