SparkCognition to Deploy AI Solution for School Safety

SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, has been chosen by Pecos-Barstow-Toya Independent School District (PBTISD) to implement its computer vision solution to strengthen school safety and security.

Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD, located in West Texas, is a PK-12 school district with over 2600 students across five campuses. The district will be deploying SparkCognition’s Visual AI Advisor to detect threats, identify security breaches, and prevent safety and security incidents.

The aim is to create a safe school environment that enhances students’ success, growth, and well-being. By using the Visual AI Advisor, PBTISD hopes to improve security measures, quickly detect and prevent threats, and provide real-time alerts to students and staff.

The need for enhanced school safety measures is evident, as there were 193 gunfire incidents at preschools and K-12 schools during the 2021-2022 school year, surpassing previous records. Texas ranks second in the nation for the highest number of gun incidents on campus.

Visual AI Advisor will actively monitor perimeter security, intrusion detection, and weapon identification, allowing the district to shift focus from review and reaction to prediction and prevention. The solution equips schools to safeguard students and staff in various scenarios, such as active shootings, medical emergencies, and unauthorized access to school grounds.

SparkCognition’s Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that analyzes real-time situations and provides actionable alerts. It can scale to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and is deployed at the edge to ensure privacy and enterprise security. The solution has been contracted on over 130,000 cameras across 16 countries and offers more than 125 pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control, and situational awareness.

SparkCognition’s AI solutions are aimed at helping organizations predict future outcomes, prescribe next best actions, and ensure worker safety. Their patented AI technologies, including machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, and computer vision, drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation.

Overall, SparkCognition’s Visual AI Advisor provides Pecos-Barstow-Toya ISD with a powerful tool to enhance school safety and security by effectively identifying and preventing potential threats.