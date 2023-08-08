CityLife

The Power of AI Models

PEAK:AIO Partners with Stormgrid to Offer Enhanced AI Infrastructure

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
PEAK:AIO, a provider of software-defined storage for artificial intelligence, has announced a partnership with Stormgrid, a provider of hybrid AI solutions. The collaboration aims to deliver AI infrastructure that offers improved performance and scalability to Stormgrid’s customer base.

Stormgrid, based in Sweden, specializes in creating tailored, unified, and scalable AI solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as large corporations. By combining the latest technologies with the expertise of its team and partners, Stormgrid ensures that each customer’s unique AI requirements are met.

PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server is designed to power AI workloads with cost-effective ultra-low latency bandwidth. This allows organizations to allocate more resources to GPU capabilities. PEAK:AIO delivers an impressive performance of over 80GB/sec., surpassing many multi-node solutions on the market. Additionally, PEAK:AIO can fully utilize its performance potential for a single GPU client server, giving it a distinct advantage over competitors.

Organizations often face challenges when initiating their AI projects, such as infrastructure limitations, scalability concerns, and funding issues. Joel Bergman, CEO of Stormgrid, acknowledges these difficulties and believes that PEAK:AIO’s powerful infrastructure can overcome these obstacles. By enabling organizations to start small and grow their AI storage projects gradually, the partnership between PEAK:AIO and Stormgrid will bring both technological and business benefits to their customers.

The collaboration between PEAK:AIO and Stormgrid demonstrates a commitment to providing innovative AI solutions. With their combined expertise, they aim to empower organizations to leverage AI technology effectively and achieve their desired outcomes.

