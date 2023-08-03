CityLife

Paypal Reports Disappointing Q2 2023 Margins, but Remains Optimistic for Future Growth

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Paypal’s Q2 2023 earnings call revealed lower-than-expected operating margins, causing the stock to slip. The company’s adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 21.4%, just under the predicted 22%. Operating cash flow declined compared to the previous year, reaching -$0.2 billion, while free cash flow dropped to -$0.4 billion. These declines were primarily due to a $1.2 billion negative impact from European BNPL, a business unit that the company plans to sell later this year.

Despite these challenges, net revenues for Q2 were higher than the previous year, surpassing expectations at $7,287 million. However, total payment volume growth remained low, reaching $376.5 billion.

Paypal’s CEO, Dan Schulman, remained optimistic during the earnings call. He highlighted the growth of branded checkout volumes in June and July, which saw an 8% increase compared to previous months. Schulman considered this growth as an “inflection point” and expressed confidence in a continuous improvement in H2 results. He also expected an uptick in e-commerce as core inflation rates fall, providing an opportunity for Paypal to capitalize on an expected rise in discretionary spending.

To drive future growth, Schulman outlined three primary areas of focus for the company: branded checkout solutions, PSP Merchant Solutions, and digital wallets. He emphasized the importance of these areas for increasing Paypal’s market share and margin dollar growth.

Another important aspect discussed during the earnings call was Paypal’s integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Schulman believed that leveraging AI would greatly enhance the company’s customer experience. Paypal has already started experimenting with an AI assistant that is expected to be integrated into their consumer-facing app later this year. Schulman also mentioned the development of a “next-generation checkout solution” that would utilize the company’s network vault and proprietary AI models.

Despite the challenges posed by increased competition within the online checkout space and the stable growth of the e-commerce market, Paypal remains confident in its extensive network, infrastructure, and reputation. The company believes that its scale and unique datasets will enable them to fully utilize the power of AI to drive actionable insights and provide differentiated value propositions for their customers.

