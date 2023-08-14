PayPal Harnesses Artificial Intelligence for Security Solutions

US-based fintech company, PayPal, is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop security solutions amidst an intensifying threat landscape. According to Assaf Keren, Chief Information Security Officer at PayPal, the emergence of Generative AI presents both opportunities and risks for businesses.

Keren emphasized that technology provides opportunities to enhance security and productivity. However, it also enables attackers and cybercriminals to enhance their capabilities. As a result, PayPal is eager to leverage AI to combat AI-driven threats.

PayPal is actively engaging with security researchers, vendors, and solution providers to explore how AI can be integrated into security products globally. With a strong foundation in AI over the past decade, the company aims to capitalize on its expertise to strengthen security measures.

The company recognizes the need to create a security ecosystem in response to evolving threat landscapes. While PayPal takes extensive measures to safeguard its platform and customers, Keren acknowledges that a collective effort is required. Understanding the security practices of vendors is crucial, and PayPal is committed to managing threats collectively.

Keren further explains that the threat landscape has been rapidly changing in recent years, with significant acceleration in the past three years. The COVID-19 pandemic, transition from offices to remote work, economic crises, and geopolitical situations have contributed to the evolving nature of threats faced by companies like PayPal.

As PayPal continues to prioritize security, it aims to utilize AI technology to stay ahead of emerging threats and protect its customers’ interests. By embracing AI-driven security solutions and collaborating with industry partners, PayPal is actively working towards enhancing the overall security posture of businesses globally.