The Man Behind “Transcendental Style” Gives Scathing Review of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

Filmmaker Paul Schrader, known for his work on “Transcendental Style in Film: Ozu, Bresson, Dreyer,” recently took to Facebook to express his disappointment with Christopher McQuarrie’s latest blockbuster, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” Schrader criticized the film’s script, comparing it to AI-generated writing and suggesting that artificial intelligence could have written a better screenplay. While Schrader has been supportive of AI’s potential in replacing screenwriters for mainstream Hollywood entertainment, his review of “Dead Reckoning” was far from complimentary.

Schrader believes that AI will become a significant force in the film industry, capable of quickly generating scripts for popular TV shows like “CSI: Vegas.” Despite his criticism, Schrader has been vocal about his admiration for other films, such as Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie, “Oppenheimer,” which he referred to as the best film of the 21st century. He also encouraged audiences to experience the film in IMAX.

On the other hand, Schrader had a less favorable opinion of “Sound of Freedom,” a movie that some perceive as having ties to MAGA (Make America Great Again) and Q-Anon conspiracy theories. He found the film simplistic and criticized its portrayal of Hispanics as being saved or punished by a white savior character. Despite its controversial themes, the film garnered applause from a predominantly Hispanic audience during the screening.

Schrader later saw “Barbie,” which he initially couldn’t attend due to sold-out screenings. Once he had the opportunity to watch it, he praised the film and even renamed Barbieland as “Gretaland” in honor of director Greta Gerwig.

Box office numbers reflect the impact of these films. “Dead Reckoning,” which faced competition from “Barbie,” has earned $452 million worldwide. Meanwhile, “Barbie” has surpassed it with a total of $823 million. “Oppenheimer” has also been successful, grossing $425 million and monopolizing IMAX screens in North America, limiting the opportunity for “Dead Reckoning” to perform well.

Despite Schrader’s scathing review, the ultimate success of a film lies in the hands of its audience.