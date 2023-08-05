Director Paul Schrader Criticizes “Mission: Impossible” Script and Praises “Oppenheimer”

Director Paul Schrader recently expressed his disappointment with the script of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” In a brief review posted on Facebook, Schrader likened the script to indiscernible AI writing and questioned the necessity of human screenwriters. Despite his criticism, Schrader has been known to support the potential of artificial intelligence in the film industry.

Schrader believes that AI will inevitably become a force in the entertainment world. In a recent post, he mentioned the possibility of AI generating new episodes of popular TV shows like “CSI: Vegas” within seconds. He acknowledged that AI could effectively analyze past episodes to create something both familiar and contemporary. Schrader’s advocacy for AI replacing screenwriters is unconventional compared to the opinions of most filmmakers.

While Schrader expressed disappointment in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” he had high praise for other films. He called Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” the best and most important film of the 21st century, encouraging audiences to experience it in IMAX. On the other hand, Schrader also took the time to see the controversial film “Sound of Freedom,” which some perceive as having coded references to the MAGA movement. He criticized the simplicity and predictability of the film, describing it as a white savior narrative that may appeal to Trump-supporting audiences.

Schrader’s Facebook posts garnered attention, particularly his review of “Barbie,” a film he initially could not watch due to sold-out screenings. However, after seeing it, he raved about the film, calling it a marvel and referencing it as “Gretaland” after director Greta Gerwig.

In terms of box office success, “Dead Reckoning” has struggled compared to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” While “Dead Reckoning” has earned $452 million worldwide, “Barbie” has surpassed it with over $823 million so far. Additionally, “Oppenheimer” has brought in $425 million and dominates IMAX screens in North America, limiting opportunities for “Dead Reckoning” to attract audiences.

Despite Schrader’s criticisms, the impact of his opinions on audience preferences and box office performance remains to be seen.