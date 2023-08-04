AI’s Impact on the Future: Industrial Leadership and Fragile International Order

Spurred by ChatGPT and similar generative technologies, there are concerns about AI replacing humans in various aspects of life. However, these fears are mostly science fiction at present. Instead of focusing on these concerns, it is crucial to consider two other ways in which AI will shape the future.

Firstly, AI offers significant opportunities for the US to enhance its industrial leadership. Through Bidenomics, the US is witnessing a resurgence in domestic industrial and manufacturing capacity. Substantial investments have been made in areas such as climate change, semiconductor manufacturing, high-speed internet connectivity, and infrastructure. These investments, combined with the advantages of AI in improving logistics, efficiency, and automating tasks, have the potential to propel the US to new heights of global leadership.

On the other hand, AI also poses a risk to the fragile post-World War II international order. The competition for AI development and progress mirrors the Space Race of the 20th century, occurring against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions. Issues such as the economic decoupling of the US and China, trans-Pacific tensions over Taiwan’s independence, and data privacy concerns between the US and EU contribute to the growing global tensions in the online and offline worlds.

The US and EU currently share common interests, but the lack of US involvement in the Council of Europe’s joint multilateral treaty for AI governance puts the endeavor at risk. The EU has been advancing in passing technology laws, while the US has been slow in enacting meaningful tech regulations. This disparity, coupled with the EU’s comprehensive AI Act, could further strain relations and collaboration between the West and China.

The future holds the possibility of division threatening Western collaboration, reminiscent of the situation with Ukraine. The role of institutions like the United Nations in managing such conflicts remains uncertain. To navigate these paths of potential domestic success and international challenges, strong technology policy leadership is crucial.

The Biden Administration has already shown leadership by addressing the societal harms of AI and encouraging safety and security commitments from leading AI companies. However, more decisive actions are needed, such as aligning with Europe on regulation and risk mitigation and integrating support for industrial AI alongside other investments.

It is essential to seize the benefits of machine learning while carefully managing the risks and maintaining international cooperation. The future impact of AI depends on how policymakers navigate these complex paths.