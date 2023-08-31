The UK Urged to Introduce New Law for AI Regulation

Members of the UK Parliament’s Technology Committee have warned that the country’s plan to lead in AI regulation is at risk unless a new law is introduced in November. They have expressed concern that the EU might surpass the UK in its efforts to ensure the safety of AI if immediate action is not taken. The UK government has stated that it is open to considering further steps if necessary but has not confirmed whether it agrees that a new law should be introduced so quickly. Instead, officials have highlighted an upcoming international AI summit and a £100m initial investment in a task force dedicated to promoting the safe development of AI models. The committee’s report emphasizes the need for legislation to be introduced promptly, citing the risk of the UK falling behind other jurisdictions that have already implemented AI regulation.

The committee also identified several challenges that the UK government must address, such as bias in AI employment tools and privacy concerns related to the use of AI for identifying individuals. The report also raises concerns about the impact of AI on employment and the use of copyrighted material to train AI systems. It highlights the need to establish agreements that allow AI firms access to copyrighted works while still providing compensation to authors, actors, artists, and musicians.

Furthermore, the report acknowledges the potential for AI to imitate people for malicious purposes, such as spreading misinformation or committing fraud. To address these challenges, the committee suggests the importance of inviting a wide range of countries, including China, to the November AI summit to foster international cooperation and collaboration.

The report follows a warning from the National Cyber Security Centre, which highlighted the vulnerability of large language models to certain types of attacks. MPs broadly support the government’s approach of not creating a new AI regulator but rather assigning oversight to existing regulators based on the specific functions of the AI in question.

