Bringing AI into the Classroom

Pasco County Schools in Florida have decided to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into the classroom. This move is aimed at preparing students for college and careers by teaching them how to responsibly use AI tools.

The principal of Angeline Academy of Innovation, Joanne Glenn, believes that protecting students from innovation and development is not the best approach. Instead, they are immersing students into AI and teaching them about its technical aspects, such as AI engines and prompt engineering, as well as the ethics of using these tools.

Angeline Academy offers four subjects for specialization: Cybersecurity, Biomedical Engineering, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence. The goal is to equip students with problem-solving skills and provide them with a solid understanding of AI. The curriculum not only focuses on the technical aspects but also emphasizes the importance of using AI tools ethically.

While some local school districts and universities have banned AI on campus, Pasco County Schools believe that integrating AI into the classroom is crucial in today’s innovative world. Glenn emphasizes that AI is not just about data analysis and predictions, but also about learning how to write effective prompts that help programs search for relevant data and provide useful information for people.

After their sophomore year, students at Angeline Academy transition from spending more time in the classroom to gaining real-world work experience through internships facilitated by the school and local businesses. This allows them to build a resume of practical skills and knowledge.

By introducing AI into the classroom, Pasco County Schools are ensuring that their students are well-prepared for the demands of the modern world and have the necessary skills to thrive in college and future careers.