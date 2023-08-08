Bringing Artificial Intelligence into the Classroom

Pasco County Schools in Florida is among the few districts that have chosen to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their classrooms. The principal at Angeline Academy of Innovation, Joanne Glenn, believes that it is their responsibility to prepare students for college and careers by embracing innovation and development. Their approach involves immersing students in AI and teaching them how to responsibly use AI tools.

The goal of this initiative is to enable students to become problem solvers. Angeline Academy of Innovation offers four specialized subjects for students to choose from starting in ninth grade: Cybersecurity, Biomedical Engineering, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence. In these subjects, students learn the technical aspects of AI engines and prompt engineering, as well as the ethics of using these tools.

Unlike some local school districts and universities that have banned AI on their campuses, Angeline Academy believes that AI is a powerful tool for analyzing patterns and making predictions based on data. Glenn emphasizes the importance of learning how to write prompts that cue programs to search for relevant data and use it in a useful and actionable way.

As students progress through the program, they gradually transition from spending more time in the classroom to gaining real-world work experience through internships facilitated by the school and local businesses. This allows students to build a resume of practical skills and accomplishments in a workplace context.

By incorporating AI into the classroom, Pasco County Schools aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a technology-driven world. They believe that embracing innovation and development is key to preparing students for success in college and future careers.