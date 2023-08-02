AI Tools in Education: Embracing Innovation or Banning the Use?

In the rapidly evolving world of technology, AI tools are making their way into classrooms, prompting discussions among teachers and school districts. While some educators are resistant towards their implementation, others see the potential of using AI to enhance student learning.

According to John Licato, a computer science professor at the University of South Florida, AI technology is set to impact every field of study. Licato believes that educators have a choice to either embrace or ban AI as it slowly becomes a part of our everyday lives.

At Pasco County’s Angeline Academy of Innovation, Principal Joanne Glenn is on the side of embracing AI. She sees it as the cutting edge of innovation and believes that preparing students for future careers and post-secondary study includes teaching them about artificial intelligence. The academy is developing a pathway of courses focused on AI and plans to incorporate AI tools into various fields of study.

Glenn acknowledges that while AI has its benefits, there are concerns about tools like ChatGPT being used to cheat on assignments. ChatGPT is an automated chat box that generates full responses when provided with prompts. Licato believes that there are certain settings where ChatGPT should be banned, particularly in introductory writing courses.

However, Glenn holds a different viewpoint. She believes that banning AI tools outright is not the solution and that educating students on how to use them responsibly is more important. She emphasizes the necessity of the human element in technology and aims to train students to use AI tools appropriately.

Although the Hillsborough County School District has banned ChatGPT on their school devices, other local districts have not provided any comment on the matter. The debate surrounding AI tools in education continues, with some educators championing their benefits while others remain cautious about their use.