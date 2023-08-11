Virtualitics Secures $37 Million in Series C Funding Round

Pasadena-based company, Virtualitics, Inc., has announced that it has raised $37 million in a Series C funding round. The funding was led by Smith Point Capital, LLC, with participation from Citi, The Hillman Company, and other investors.

Virtualitics, Inc. specializes in artificial intelligence and data exploration. Its flagship technology, Intelligent Exploration, allows users to efficiently analyze complex datasets, ask questions using natural language, visualize data relationships in 3D graphs, and make data-driven decisions using AI-powered analytics.

With the new funding, Virtualitics aims to accelerate its growth and innovation in both the public sector and key commercial segments. Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics, expressed his gratitude for the expertise and guidance provided by Smith Point Capital, emphasizing their vision to empower organizations in solving complex problems with artificial intelligence and data exploration.

Keith Block, CEO and co-founder of Smith Point Capital, praised the visionary leadership of Virtualitics and highlighted the advanced AI and machine learning capabilities behind the Intelligent Exploration platform, which revolutionize the way organizations leverage their data.

Virtualitics has also announced a partnership with data cloud company, Snowflake, as well as a strategic investment from Citi to further expand its AI platform. The company has been recognized with several awards, including being named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies, receiving the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group, and being listed as one of Built In’s Best Places to Work.

For more information about Virtualitics, please visit their website at https://virtualitics.com.