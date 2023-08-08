Palantir Technologies Raises Revenue Target, Aims to Commercialize AI

Palantir Technologies has announced an increase in its annual revenue target, citing an opportunity to commercialize artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Alex Karp emphasized the company’s intention to monetize AI, rather than solely produce tools for computer-generated content. Karp stated that they will figure out how to generate revenue from their artificial intelligence platform, known as AIP. Palantir’s AIP is designed to enable businesses, defense organizations, and military entities to leverage large language models and AI to enhance decision-making processes.

Analysts have differing views on Palantir’s AI ambitions. Dan Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, expressed optimism about the company’s prospects, stating that Palantir is the “best pure play AI name” in terms of monetization opportunities. Ives believes that Palantir has the potential to dominate the AI market, both in government and enterprise sectors. Palantir recently secured a five-year contract with the U.S. Special Operations Command worth up to $463 million.

However, Rishi Jaluria, Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, offered a different perspective, asserting that Palantir is not truly a generative AI company. According to Jaluria, Palantir’s AI offerings do not appear to be differentiated enough in the field of generative AI. Jaluria believes that Palantir’s claims of being at the forefront of generative AI are not substantiated based on discussions with industry observers and Palantir employees.

Wedbush maintained an optimistic view, describing Palantir as the “gold standard in AI,” with ongoing engagements with over 300 enterprises to deploy AIP. They reiterated their outperform rating and set a $25 price target, representing a potential 39% upside from the stock’s previous closing price. Conversely, RBC Capital Markets has an underperform rating on Palantir with a $5 price target, implying a possible downside of about 72% from its last closing price.

While analysts remain divided on Palantir’s AI capabilities, there is a recognition of the company’s ability to attract new customers and drive new business through its AI positioning. However, there are concerns about the company’s long-term performance if their claims do not materialize into concrete results.