Palantir Technologies Raises Annual Revenue Target, Looks to Commercialize AI

Palantir Technologies has announced an increase in its annual revenue target as it aims to capitalize on the commercialization of AI. The company’s CEO, Alex Karp, stated that their focus is on making money from AI rather than just producing tools for computer-generated poetry. This move comes as some companies have restricted the use of similar tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, among their employees.

Palantir’s artificial intelligence platform, known as AIP, aims to allow businesses, defense organizations, and military entities to harness the power of large language models and AI for decision-making purposes. The company believes that there is significant potential for monetization in this area.

Wedbush Securities’ managing director, Dan Ives, is optimistic about Palantir’s AI ambitions, describing the company as the “best pure play AI name” in terms of monetizing AI for both government and enterprise applications. Ives sees this move by Palantir as an inflection point, solidifying their position as a core AI player in the coming years. Palantir recently secured a five-year contract worth up to $463 million from the U.S. Special Operations Command.

However, Rishi Jaluria, managing director at RBC Capital Markets, disagrees with the sentiment and believes that Palantir is not a true generative AI company. He argues that Palantir’s offerings are not significantly different from what they have been selling before, and they do not add substantial value to be considered a leader in generative AI. Jaluria warns of a “self-fulfilling prophecy risk” where Palantir’s repeated claims of AI capabilities could create a false perception among potential customers, leading to a dangerous short-term situation.

Despite differing opinions among analysts, Palantir remains focused on monetizing AI and believes there is significant market potential for its AIP platform.