Palantir Technologies Raises Revenue Forecast and Announces Share Buyback

Palantir Technologies, a leading data analytics software maker, has increased its annual revenue forecast and plans to buy back shares worth up to $1 billion. The company is experiencing “unprecedented demand” for its artificial intelligence platform, which includes an AI assistant to assist enterprises in making operational decisions.

Since its launch in April, the platform has attracted users from over 100 organizations, including the automotive and healthcare industries. Palantir is currently in discussions with more than 300 additional companies, highlighting the strong interest in its offerings.

Investors believe that Palantir has a competitive advantage in working with large language models in heavily regulated industries like defense. The company’s collaboration with U.S. government bodies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, has further solidified its position in this sector.

To support the growing demand for its AI platform, Palantir is actively hiring technical talent, which will result in increased expenses in the upcoming third quarter. Despite this, the company remains committed to achieving profitability on a quarterly basis.

In the second quarter, revenue from U.S. commercial customers saw a 20% increase, reaching even higher levels when excluding the impact of strategic investments in special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC). The company’s revenue from European markets, however, was dampened by macroeconomic uncertainties.

Palantir’s updated forecast for full-year 2023 projects revenue exceeding $2.21 billion, surpassing its previous estimate of $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Analysts had anticipated revenue around $2.21 billion.

With its strong growth trajectory and expanding customer base, Palantir Technologies is solidifying its position in the data analytics market.