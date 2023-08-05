Palantir Reports Q2 Earnings, Analysts Await Results

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s stock has seen a significant boost this year due to the artificial intelligence wave. Investors are eager to learn how this trend has impacted the company’s financials. With the stock up 183% year-to-date, analysts are taking a cautious stance ahead of Palantir’s Q2 earnings report.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill believes that earnings expectations are achievable but offer limited upside due to several uncertainties in the business. These uncertainties include the recovery timing of Palantir’s U.S. government business, the durability of its U.S. commercial growth, and the pricing strategy for its AI Platform.

Thill, who has a hold rating on the stock with a $17 price target, emphasizes that these uncertainties could cause near-term choppiness in the financials. While Palantir has been a major beneficiary of the AI wave, Thill prefers to wait for more signs of business execution before making a recommendation.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. analyst Brian White expects Palantir’s commercial activity to be influenced by economic fluctuations, while the timing of closing deals in the government market remains unpredictable. Despite this, White believes the company can continue its recent outperformance in the U.S. market and rates the stock as neutral.

Palantir shares have experienced significant gains this year, alongside other AI-related companies such as Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., and C3.ai Inc. The stock closed down 2.8% at $18.18 on Friday but was still up 2.2% for the week.

In other news, Palantir announced that it has been selected by the Department of Defense for automating coordination of spectrum band licensing with commercial parties. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the company to report second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $533.4 million, with government sales forecasted at $301.9 million and commercial sales at $234 million.

Looking ahead, analysts estimate earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $553.1 million for Palantir in the third quarter.

