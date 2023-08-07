Palantir Reports Earnings, Analysts Await Impact of AI Wave

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is set to reveal its financial results following the artificial intelligence (AI) craze that has driven its stock up 183% this year. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill is adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the earnings release, stating that there are still uncertainties surrounding Palantir’s business. Thill mentions the recovery timing of the company’s U.S. government business, the durability of its U.S. commercial growth, and the pricing strategy for its AI Platform as key factors that could impact the financials. He maintains a hold rating on the stock with a $17 price target.

Palantir’s newly launched AI platform, which combines predictive and causal AI insights with large-language model and generative AI capabilities, has made the company one of the top beneficiaries of the AI wave. However, Thill believes it is prudent to wait for signs of solid business execution before taking a more positive stance.

Analyst Brian White from Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. expects Palantir’s commercial activity to be impacted by economic fluctuations, while the timing of closing deals in the government market has proven unpredictable.

Despite the uncertainties, Palantir shares have seen significant gains this year. Other AI-related winners include Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and C3.ai Inc. (AI).

On Monday, Palantir announced its selection by the Department of Defense to automate coordination of spectrum band licensing with commercial parties.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect Palantir’s second-quarter earnings to be 5 cents per share on revenue of $533.4 million. The forecast also anticipates government sales of $301.9 million and commercial sales of $234 million. For the third quarter, analysts estimate earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $553.1 million.

Palantir’s financial results will shed light on the company’s performance amidst the AI wave.