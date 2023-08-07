Palantir Reports Q2 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. is set to release its earnings report for the second quarter after the closing bell on Monday. The company’s stock has experienced significant growth this year, benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. With Palantir shares up 183% year-to-date, investors are eager to see how this trend has affected the company’s financials.

Analyst Brent Thill from Jefferies remains cautious, adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the earnings release. Thill believes that while earnings expectations are achievable, there are still uncertainties surrounding Palantir’s business, such as the recovery timing of its U.S. government segment, the durability of its U.S. commercial growth, and the pricing strategy for its AI Platform. Thill has a hold rating on the stock with a $17 price target.

Brian White, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., expects Palantir’s commercial activity to be influenced by economic fluctuations. He also notes that revenue recognition from closing deals in the government market has been unpredictable. However, White believes that Palantir can continue its strong performance in the U.S. market and rates the stock as neutral.

While many stocks have benefited from the AI hype this year, Palantir has experienced significant gains. Other winners in this space include Nvidia Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., and C3.ai Inc.

Palantir shares closed down 2.8% at $18.18 on Friday but remained up 2.2% for the week. The company recently announced that it was selected by the Department of Defense to automate coordination of spectrum band licensing with commercial parties.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, with revenue projected at $533.4 million. Government sales are estimated to be $301.9 million, while commercial sales are expected to reach $234 million. Looking ahead to the third quarter, analysts estimate earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $553.1 million.

Overall, the market is eager to see how Palantir has performed in the second quarter and whether it can maintain its growth momentum in the AI industry.