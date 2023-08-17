CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Paige Partners with Ohio State University to Study AI Tools for Diagnosing Cancer

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
Artificial intelligence company Paige has partnered with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and its affiliated community hospitals to conduct a study on the effectiveness of diagnosing cancer using AI tools. The study will specifically focus on the changes in prostate cancer diagnoses when AI is utilized.

Wexner Medical Center will utilize Paige’s FDA-approved AI-powered pathology algorithm, known as Paige Prostate Suite, to analyze the impact of AI on prostate cancer diagnoses. The study aims to assess how AI tools can improve the accuracy, efficiency, and costs of diagnosing cancer in a community hospital setting.

The Paige Prostate Suite has already shown success in enhancing prostate cancer detection. As part of the study, the tool will be used by general surgical pathologists to detect, grade, and quantify prostate cancers. The study will also take into account patient treatment and management pathways, access to subspecialists, and the level of confidence in traditional diagnosis methods versus AI-assisted diagnosis.

This collaboration between Paige and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is expected to provide valuable insights into the potential benefits of AI tools in cancer diagnosis. The study will contribute to the ongoing efforts to improve the accuracy and efficiency of cancer diagnoses, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers.

