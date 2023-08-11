Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares Rally on Strong Q2 Results and Positive Outlook

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. experienced a significant rally in its shares during the extended trading session on Thursday. The AI-backed fintech data company surpassed the expectations of Wall Street with its adjusted results and outlook.

After a 5% decline to close the regular session at $2.31, Pagaya shares surged as much as 37% after hours. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have seen a remarkable increase of more than 85%, outperforming the 16% gain of the S&P 500 index.

In the second quarter, Pagaya reported a loss of $31.3 million, or 4 cents per share, compared to a loss of $175.3 million, or 71 cents per share, in the same period last year. However, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expenses and other items, Pagaya reported earnings of $886,000, or breakeven per share. This was a significant improvement compared to the loss of $18.6 million, or 7 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, Pagaya’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $17.5 million, surpassing analysts’ forecast of $5.6 million. Total revenue also saw a 7.8% increase, rising to $195.6 million from $181.5 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue from fees grew by 13.7% to $185.6 million.

For the third quarter, Pagaya projected adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $20 million on total revenue ranging from $190 million to $200 million. Additionally, the company forecasted adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $50 million for the year, with revenue expected to reach $775 million to $825 million. Analysts had previously estimated adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million and revenue of $207 million for the third quarter, along with adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million and revenue of $805.9 million for the full year.

Despite the positive performance, Pagaya’s stock is still subject to mixed ratings from analysts. Out of the six analysts covering the stock, three have given buy-grade ratings and three have given hold ratings. The average target price is $2.93.

Benchmark analyst Michael Legg, who rates Pagaya as a buy, increased his price target on the stock from $2 to $6 prior to the earnings report. He cited the company’s leverageable platform and significant total addressable market as reasons for optimism. Legg stated, “As the stock has rebounded off its low, we believe investors are re-rating the stock and believe the shares deserve a market multiple as the long-term opportunity becomes increasingly apparent.”