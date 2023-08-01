Investors Optimistic About Tech Stocks, Skeptical of AI Hype

Investors on Wall Street and beyond are showing confidence in the tech rally of 2023, with the majority planning to increase or maintain their exposure to technology stocks in the next six months. According to a survey of 514 respondents, 77% are bullish on tech stocks and less than 10% believe there is a bubble in the sector. As a result, the Nasdaq 100 has experienced its best first half ever, driving up market valuations. However, while investors are riding the wave of the AI-fueled market surge, they are cautious about fully embracing the technology.

The survey reveals that half of the participants are not willing to pay for AI tools for personal or business use, and most firms do not plan to incorporate AI into their trading or investment strategies. This raises challenges for companies looking to generate profits from their investments in the AI era.

Despite this, AI has practical applications in various industries, and companies like Microsoft and Google are introducing new AI products. Microsoft’s Copilot service, for example, uses generative AI to enhance productivity in tasks such as email composition and document summarization. The company plans to charge a monthly fee for this service. Nvidia, known for its AI-capable processors, has seen its stock rally significantly this year, becoming the first chipmaker to reach a $1 trillion market valuation.

While the adoption of AI in the workplace is progressing, a majority of respondents (64%) do not believe that AI will replace core aspects of their jobs within the next three years. However, economists predict that AI will impact the jobs of seven in 10 US workers, particularly in office support and legal functions.

With advancements in AI, robotics, and quantum computing, experts anticipate that productivity gains may lead to a booming US economy. Ed Yardeni, president at Yardeni Research, likens this to the Roaring 2020s.

In terms of investment preferences, 56% of respondents expect US stocks to have a better volatility-adjusted return compared to Treasuries in the next month.

Overall, investors are optimistic about the tech sector but remain skeptical about the magnitude of the AI revolution.