Young people have shown a fascination with avatars and AI-generated headshots, leading companies to capitalize on this trend. New York City-based photo booth agency OutSnapped is at the forefront of this movement with its groundbreaking AI photo booth technology.

OutSnapped, founded by Nicholas Rhodes in 2017, has collaborated with major brands like Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Calvin Klein, and TED. Previously, the company offered traditional and virtual photo booths for events. However, their latest innovation, the SnapShift.ai AI Photo Booth, aims to provide users with more captivating visuals that can be customized to fit specific brands and events.

The booth captures a person’s photo and employs AI to render images of that person in various settings. It can also create a custom avatar capable of engaging in a wide range of activities. OutSnapped describes the photo booth experience as a transformation of attendees’ attributes, applying filters, backgrounds, and animations that align with the brand or event theme.

While the potential for biased outputs from AI technology is a concern, OutSnapped and its corporate clients are actively working to avoid such outcomes. To redefine the face of finance, OutSnapped has partnered with financial company SoFi. Together, they aim to challenge biases in AI-generated images. When SoFi requested images of individuals who are good with money, good at earning money, or good at investing, less than 2% of the generated results showcased women, highlighting bias within AI models.

To combat this issue, SoFi is retraining its AI using images of women in finance, promoting equal gender representation in its imagery, engaging content creators, and offering resources to empower women in finance. Additionally, OutSnapped showcased to SoFi how its AI photo booth technology avoids biases against women in finance. Consequently, SoFi has used the generated images as part of its efforts to retrain its AI algorithms.

OutSnapped’s AI photo booth technology represents a significant shift in how memories are recorded at events. With its ability to produce visually captivating and personalized content, this innovation holds the potential to revolutionize experiential marketing.