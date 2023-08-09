CityLife

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
ChatGPT Imposters and the Rise of Criminal Chatbots on the Dark Web

Duplicate chatbots with criminal capabilities have emerged on the dark web, offering similar services to ChatGPT for a monthly subscription or one-time fee. These language learning models, known as DarkBERT, WormGPT, and FraudGPT, have raised concerns among cybersecurity firm SlashNext for their potential to facilitate phishing scams and create convincing fake texts using realistic images.

SlashNext discovered that DarkBERT was illicitly selling “.edu” email addresses for $3 each to con artists pretending to be academic institutions. These scammers use these addresses to exploit student deals and discounts on platforms like Amazon. FraudGPT, on the other hand, enables criminals to pose as trusted entities like banks to solicit victims’ banking information.

Lisa Palmer, an AI strategist for consulting firm AI Leaders, warns that these criminal chatbots, combined with artificial intelligence, have made personalized and large-scale crimes more accessible. Fraudsters can now create highly personalized campaigns for thousands of targeted victims simultaneously, rather than having to create them one by one. Deepfake videos and audios can also be easily generated, escalating the threat posed by these attacks.

Furthermore, these advanced chatbots don’t just target the elderly and those with limited tech knowledge. Palmer emphasizes that they can be employed to gather information about governments or specific businesses for infiltration, attacks, ransom, or reputation damage. This AI-driven character assassination exacerbates the cybersecurity challenges already faced by authorities.

The availability of these dark web chatbots has led to concerns about identity theft campaigns conducted on a large scale. Palmer explains that these personalized crimes take criminal activities to a new level, with sophisticated organizations being challenging to catch. Simultaneously, the rise of these criminal chatbots has lowered the barrier to entry, allowing individuals without advanced technological skills to engage in illegal activities.

Efforts to bring those responsible for these illegal language learning models to justice might prove challenging due to their sophistication. The growing presence of criminal chatbots on the dark web poses a significant threat and requires increased vigilance from cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement agencies.

