The growing demand for AI infrastructure is requiring datacenter operators to rethink how they construct and operate their facilities. Traditional cooling mechanisms are inadequate for the power consumption of AI systems, such as GPT-4, which can consume an entire rack’s worth of power. Tesla, recognizing this challenge, is seeking to build “first of its kind datacenters” to support the development of its AI software for autonomous driving. The company’s custom Dojo AI accelerator, capable of exceeding 100 exaFLOPS, requires a facility that can provide sufficient power and cooling to keep the accelerator running smoothly.

Tesla’s Dojo is a self-developed supercomputer that utilizes the D1 chiplet as its basic building block. The Dojo V1 system comprises six accelerators, each with a power requirement of 15kW. Additionally, supporting systems are necessary to handle data processing and flow coordination. The high-speed mesh also poses deployment challenges due to thermal loads. Tesla may opt for unconventional rack designs to address these issues.

Aside from Tesla, other companies are also reassessing their datacenter strategies due to AI infrastructure demands. Meta (formerly Facebook) has invested in AI research and development, leading to the creation of an AI supercomputer with 16,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs. This infrastructure has not only facilitated AI model development but has also influenced datacenter design. Meta’s Open Rack v3 specification was designed to accommodate higher power and thermal loads, with liquid cooling being a key consideration.

As the race to build AI datacenters intensifies, the need for innovative cooling and power solutions becomes paramount. Datacenters must adapt to the increasing demands of AI technology and consider elements such as rack design, power delivery, and overall datacenter infrastructure. The marriage of AI and datacenter design heralds a new era in computing, where unique challenges must be overcome to support the advancement of artificial intelligence.