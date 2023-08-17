Otter.ai Teams Up with Slack to Enhance Work Communications with AI

Otter.ai, a popular speech-to-text transcription service, has announced a partnership with Slack to improve work communications using AI. Since its launch in 2016, Otter.ai has been widely utilized by productivity applications such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. The integration with Slack allows professionals to make use of Otter’s transcription tools to generate AI-generated insights before, during, and after meetings. These insights can then be shared with team members via Slack.

In addition to transcription, Otter.ai will send reminders in Slack before meetings and enable participants to view notes in real-time, even if they are running late. During the meeting, Otter will take notes and capture information on slide decks to summarize the discussion points. Attendees can also add key takeaways and action items to Otter’s notes. After the meeting, Otter will send action items to assignees in Slack and provide both AI-generated and human-written meeting summaries.

The combination of features offered by Otter.ai and Slack aims to streamline work processes and increase engagement among team members. By automating tasks such as note-taking and debriefing non-attendees, professionals can save time and make meetings more efficient. However, there are concerns about sharing confidential information with an AI tool. Otter.ai’s access to meetings raises questions about data security and privacy.

The issue of privacy has become a prominent topic in the realm of productivity applications. Zoom, for example, faced privacy challenges when it made changes to its Terms of Service, allowing the company to utilize user content for its own purposes, including AI projects. Although Zoom clarified its stance and reassured customers, data privacy remains a significant concern for professionals relying on these applications.

While the partnership between Otter.ai and Slack offers valuable AI-powered features, the company will need to address privacy concerns to gain wider acceptance. Ensuring the security and confidentiality of stored information will be crucial for Otter.ai’s success in convincing companies to adopt its technology.