OTR: AI Cannot Become ‘Social Media 2.0’, Massachusetts Congressman Says

Rep. Jake Auchincloss believes that as a society, we need to address the challenges associated with artificial intelligence (AI) without delay. He argues that AI should not become “social media 2.0” and emphasizes the need for industry-specific regulations rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Auchincloss acknowledges the disruptive nature of new technologies throughout history, as well as their ability to enhance creativity and productivity. However, he believes that the impact of AI should not be ignored or underestimated. He warns against waiting 15 years to confront the difficult questions arising from AI.

The congressman specifically highlights the issue of misinformation and defamatory content generated through AI, particularly in the form of synthetic videos. He calls for social media companies to be held accountable for allowing such content to spread and suggests amendments to Section 230 to address this concern.

Auchincloss plans to make addressing AI-related challenges a priority and hopes to build consensus on regulating social media companies in advance of the 2024 election. He also encourages the Federal Elections Commission to take administrative action on the matter.

Regarding his own political future, Auchincloss states that he is focused on his current role as the representative for Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. While he doesn’t rule out future endeavors, he expresses contentment with his current position.

Overall, Auchincloss believes that it is crucial for society and the government to actively address the implications of AI rather than waiting for its impact to become uncontrollable.